LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Floydada Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

The car she was last seen in (FPD)

Paulette Eugene Rodriguez was last seen on or about October 1st, and drove a 2012 black 4-door Mazda M6 with Texas Plates MLR-6808, according to FPD.

Any information on the whereabouts of Rodriguez can be sent to the Sheriff’s Office at (806) 983-4901 or FPD at (806) 983-2834.