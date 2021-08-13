Police searching for suspect in hit-and-run involving LPD patrol unit

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department was searching for a suspect who crashed into a patrol vehicle during a police chase early Friday morning.

Read the full news release from LPD below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a [Friday morning] hit & run involving an LPD patrol unit.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle just after 4:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13th. The suspect vehicle then fled. In the course of the pursuit the stolen vehicle crashed into an officer’s vehicle in the 400 block of the northbound West Loop 289 access road, disabling the patrol vehicle, before fleeing the scene.

The officer was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.