Police searching for suspect who pointed gun at woman near Texas Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas– A suspect remained at large after a police report said he pointed a gun at a woman near the Texas Tech campus on Tuesday.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, the victim in this incident said she was walking out of her apartment complex at Park East Student Living, 1819 Glenna Goodacre, according to the report.

The victim said she walked out of the east doors of the apartment building. When she exited the side gate, she told police she walked past the suspect, who was not identified by police Friday.

According to the report, the victim said she continued walking past the suspect but heard someone walking behind her.

Then, the victim said the suspect called out to her saying, “Hey.” However, the victim continued walking to her vehicle and got in.

The suspect walked up to the victim’s car and pointed a silver handgun at her through the driver’s side window, according to the report.

Due to the victim crying, she said she could not hear what the suspect was saying.

The victim was able to drive away to a friend’s house.

By Friday, there was not an updated description of the suspect.