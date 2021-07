SNYDER, Texas — On Monday, the Snyder Police Department announced that two people were wanted in connection to a July 1 murder.

Donald Earl Emerson, 40, and Misty Ann Parham, 28, were wanted for the murder of 38-year-old Norris Lee Williams, according to SPD.

Just after 2:00 p.m. July 1, police were called to a home in reference to a gunshot victim. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.