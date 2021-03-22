Police seize cash and drugs, want permission to keep more than $30,000

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police and prosecutors were asking permission to permanently seize more than $30,000 from Gavin Courtenay Muniz.

Court documents stated on March 1, Lubbock Police searched the home of Muniz and found:

$4,271

A gun with multiple magazines and parts

102.31 grams of cocaine

A safe with $27,020 inside

30.42 grams of MDMA (sometimes called Ecstasy or Molly)

$1000 inside of Muniz’ truck

.194 ounces of marijuana

Small plastic bags that officers said were indicative of narcotics trafficking.

The court document said officers also found $31,291 in Muniz’ master bedroom.

The court document said Muniz had been receiving unemployment payments totaling at $16,852.75, but admitted that a large portion of the $27,020 was from drug sales.

Court documents mentioned that Gavin was charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, money laundering and possession of a firearm.

However, he was not listed currently in the jail as of Monday, and EverythingLubbock.com did not see the charges listed yet in court records.

Image of Gavin Courtenay Muniz from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (2018 arrest)

If a judge approves, the cash would go to a law enforcement forfeiture fund.