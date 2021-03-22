Police seize cash and drugs, want permission to keep more than $30,000

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police and prosecutors were asking permission to permanently seize more than $30,000 from Gavin Courtenay Muniz.
Court documents stated on March 1, Lubbock Police searched the home of Muniz and found:
- $4,271
- A gun with multiple magazines and parts
- 102.31 grams of cocaine
- A safe with $27,020 inside
- 30.42 grams of MDMA (sometimes called Ecstasy or Molly)
- $1000 inside of Muniz’ truck
- .194 ounces of marijuana
- Small plastic bags that officers said were indicative of narcotics trafficking.
The court document said officers also found $31,291 in Muniz’ master bedroom.
The court document said Muniz had been receiving unemployment payments totaling at $16,852.75, but admitted that a large portion of the $27,020 was from drug sales.
Court documents mentioned that Gavin was charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, money laundering and possession of a firearm.
However, he was not listed currently in the jail as of Monday, and EverythingLubbock.com did not see the charges listed yet in court records.
If a judge approves, the cash would go to a law enforcement forfeiture fund.