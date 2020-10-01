Police: Skeletal remains identified as local missing woman

(The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department)

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Skeletal remains located May 16 at 8100 FM 835 have been identified as 38-year-old Vicki Gray, who was last seen June 6, 2019.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues their investigation into Gray’s death. Cause of death has not been determined at this time.

The Metro Unit urges anyone with information to call Det. Jordan Bonds at (806) 300-6621 or Det. Ylanda Pena at (806) 300-6714.

