Police statement, arrest made in Coronado Inn shooting

(LUBBOCK, TX) – Lubbock Police Officers arrested 40-year-old Lacharles Curtis for the murder of 46-year-old Jawhan Jones on Feb. 20 at the Coronado Inn.

Curtis was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant during a felony traffic stop shortly after 8:15 a.m. Feb. 21. Metro Unit investigators interviewed Curtis, and obtained the murder warrant. Curtis was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center at approximately 12:15 p.m. Feb. 21.

Lubbock Police Officers originally responded to a shots fired call shortly after 4 a.m. and found Jawhan Jones with a gunshot wound outside the inn. He was transported by EMS to University Medical Center and pronounced deceased after arrival at the hospital.

Through their investigation, the Metro Unit found that Curtis and Jones met in a car in the parking lot of the Coronado Inn to conduct a drug sale. Jones attempted to purchase the drugs, but they were unable to come to an agreement on the sale. Curtis shot Jones in response.

Curtis is being held on $300,000 bond.

