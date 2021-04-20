Police still looking for suspect as family seeks justice for hit-and-run that left a woman hospitalized

LUBBOCK, Texas — Police are still looking for who hit Chryssa Rodriguez around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, leaving her injured in the hospital with a long road to recovery.

“They ran her over from her neck down to her pelvic bones,” said Melissa Rodriguez, Chryssa’s sister.

Rodriguez’s family is fighting to find who is responsible, even though a suspect has yet to be identified.

“Anybody that has any information at all should come forward, so we can know who did this. They just left her there,” said Rodriguez.

According to police, that morning, there was a large fight in the shared parking lot of La Kumbia and the Hub City Inn involving the suspect and Rodriguez.

The suspect then got into a silver Impala and fled, intentionally striking Rodriguez with the car.

“All of a sudden, a car just jumped a curb from where it was parked right in front of the Koko Palace aimed right at her,” said Rodriguez.

Several others in the parking lot rendered aid until EMS arrived.

“She has several fractures in her ribs, and her pelvic bone is crushed, so she’s already gone through two surgeries. But right now, the concern is whether or not she will walk again,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said her sister was never involved in any fight before and was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Her family is now calling for justice and the suspect to turn themselves in.

“They left her. They didn’t stop. They didn’t pause. They didn’t have remorse. They just kept driving, so I feel like it’s just inhumane. And so I ask this person to please have a heart and come forward,” said Rodriguez.

The Rodriguez family hopes to make sense of all the pain this has caused.

“This person is out there. We don’t know who this person is, what they are doing, what they are feeling. Are they scared? Do they have remorse? Are they hiding? We don’t know anything, so this is going to be a matter of just relief for the family just to know that justice is served,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s family is now trying to raise money for Chryssa’s four children and to help cover her medical bills. If you’d like to donate, you can find their GoFundMe here.