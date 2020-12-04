Police tips on how to thwart porch pirates this holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas — For online shoppers, porch pirates are public enemy number one. With a record $10.8 billion spent online this Cyber Monday, police are warning consumers to beware that familiar holiday foe.

“They will walk up, grab those packages and walk off,” Allison Matherly with the Lubbock Police Department said.

Porch pirates hop from home to home, plundering parcels from people’s front porches, even following delivery trucks. Police said these thefts typically get worse over the holidays, starting after Black Friday and Cyber Monday when consumers are expecting a deluge of package deliveries.

“We do see a lot of porch pirates [in Lubbock] unfortunately. It’s something that we address as a department year-round, but especially during this holiday season,” Matherly said.

She added that the department takes these crimes “very seriously.” A survey from finder.com shows that in the last year, Americans have lost about $5.4 billion dollars to porch pirates.

Here’s a list of tips from LPD on how to thwart these thieves:

Schedule deliveries for when you know you will be home and/or require a signature for packages

Set up surveillance video with a front door camera or the Ring Video App

Request your packages to be kept at the store or your local Amazon locker

“It really comes down to not leaving them on your porch, whether that’s making sure you’re home when it’s going to be delivered or having it delivered to another location … Maybe you could have it delivered to a work place,” Matherly said.

Porch pirates in Texas can face felony charges depending on the value of what’s stolen and the number of times they’ve stolen. If a package is stolen from your front porch, Matherly said you should call the police immediately and provide them with any surveillance footage you have.