Police track down young man, charge him for hit-and-run that injured elderly woman

Image of Caleb Zane Caballero from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — An elderly woman was taken to UMC after being injured in a hit-and-run Monday near the 2400 block of 1st Street, according to a police report.

When police showed up, the elderly woman was seen lying in the roadway, and the report said she was in obvious pain near her walker.

According to a witness, a red car was leaving a parking lot when it struck the victim. The witness was able to provide the license plate information, as well as a physical description.

According to the police report, Caleb Zane Caballero was later identified as the driver.

“[Caballero] failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene with [the victim] still laying in the roadway in need of medical assistance,” the police report said.

Officers found Caballero at a residence and there was a red car still running in the driveway with a front passenger inside when police arrived.

According to the police report, an officer said Caballero seemed “extremely nervous.” During a pat search, police found a tied bag of marijuana.

Police also found money and a clear bag containing a large quantity of a white crystal-like substance later identified as methamphetamine.

Caballero was arrested on the charges of an accident involving injury, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

The passenger, identified as Adelle Ramirez, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Caballero remained locked up as of Wednesday on bonds totaling more than $75,000.