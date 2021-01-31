Police: Vehicle crashes into Lubbock business during pursuit Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle crashed into a Central Lubbock business during a pursuit with police Sunday morning, according to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash occurred in the 3500 block of Avenue A at Los Tacos.

According to LPD, officers were responding to a vehicle theft that had occurred an a pursuit ensued.

Police said no injuries were reported and one person was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

