Police: Vehicle crashes into Lubbock business during pursuit Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle crashed into a Central Lubbock business during a pursuit with police Sunday morning, according to a social media post by the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash occurred in the 3500 block of Avenue A at Los Tacos.

According to LPD, officers were responding to a vehicle theft that had occurred an a pursuit ensued.

Police said no injuries were reported and one person was taken into custody.

The Major Crash Unit is responding to a crash resulting from a pursuit. Officers responded to a vehicle theft that just occurred and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended with the vehicle crashing into Los Tacos, located at 3501 Ave. A. No injuries, one person is in custody. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) January 31, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.