Police: victim’s body dismembered; missing head, both hands, and feet

PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — On Thursday, October 17, Pueblo Police Department started their investigation into the murder of 58-year-old Maria Cuevas-Garcia. Her body was left in a suitcase inside a dumpster at a car wash.

Pueblo police confirm that one detail that was initially withheld from the public was that the victim’s body had been dismembered.

The body was missing a head, both hands and both feet. This information was intentionally withheld from the public for the purpose of the investigation, specifically because only the suspect and/or those involved with Cuevas-Garcia murder would have known this fact.

Police are still searching for the missing body parts.

With the assistance of canine handlers from the Elizabeth, Colorado Police Department, who are part of NecroSearch International, searches have been conducted on the southwest side of Pueblo in the area of State Highway 78.

If you have any information about this homicide and/or the location of the victim’s missing body parts, you are urged to share your information with the Pueblo Police Department. Please call Captain Eric Bravo at (719) 320-6049, Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 320-6022 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037. To remain anonymous, please contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542- 7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

The man accused of killing his mother and stuffing her body in a suitcase made his first court appearance Wednesday through video.

Anthony Cuevas, 36, is charged in connection to the death of 58-year-old Maria Agnes Cuevas-Garcia. He has been charged with first-degree murder and a parole violation so far.

Judge Kimberly Jo Karn approved a motion to allow more time for additional charges to be filed.

His next court appearance is scheduled for October 30 at 9 a.m.