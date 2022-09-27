LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department warned the public to stay vigilant and asked for help finding two dogs related in an attack in North Lubbock Tuesday morning.

LPD said the call came in at 7:30 a.m. in reference to a woman being attacked by aggressive dogs in the 2500 block of Cesar Chavez Drive. Police said the woman had moderate injuries. According to police, someone who witnessed the attack fired several shots at the dogs.

A photojournalist at the scene witnessed a dead body at that location. However, police said at the time it was not known if the body was related to the situation with the dogs.

One dog was captured by Animal Control. LPD said said two other dogs involved in the attack were not yet captured.

Police described them as a black dog and a white dog with black spots. Both appeared to be a “pit bull-type breed,” according to LPD.

Anyone who sees the dogs was asked to call Animal Control at (806) 775-3357.