Police welcome ‘Justice’ as their first therapy dog

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police Department officially confirmed “Justice” as a therapy dog for both officers and the public on Wednesday.

Justice recently completed all the certifications required to hold the position, and now can visit hospitals, and other public places with her training.

“I am very proud of her,” said Sergeant Steven Bergen, Justice’s owner. “Every day we have been working towards this, and she has put in so many hours into becoming this.”

Justice was first adopted in 2018 as a “puppy with a purpose.” Bergen said the position is beneficial not only to her, but to the entire staff as well because her presence acts as a morale boost to all who meet her.

“So many times people will ask if she needs a dog sitter, or if she has to go,” Bergen said. “Overall she has a great working relationship with everyone, and will make somebody’s day even if they only see her for a few minutes.”

Congratulations to Justice on her newest position!