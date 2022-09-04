The following is a press release from PoliTech:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — PoliTech will host a panel forum to discuss the topic of Abortion in Texas. This is an important issue in which constructive discourse is crucial at this time. The group of 6 panelists includes representatives from special-interest groups and state legislators from across the political spectrum.

Panelists:

  • Senator Charles Perry (R), Texas District 28
  • Kathleen Brown (D), US District 13 Congressional Candidate -Delma Limones, AVOW Texas
  • Mark Lee Dickson, Right to Life
  • Amy O’Donnell, Texas Alliance for Life
  • Dr Allison Gilbert, OB/GYN, Southwestern Women’s Center

Time & Venue:

  • Thursday, September 8th @ 7:00 PM
  • Mckenzie-Merket Alumni Center
  • 2521 17th St Lubbock TX 79409
  • EVENT OPEN TO PUBLIC AND ADMISSION IS FREE
  • Event will be live-streamed on our YouTube channel & Facebook
RSVP on Facebook: www.facebook.com/politechusa

Visit our website: www.poli-tech.org

For inquiries contact Raul Cevallos at (972) 251-0283 info@poli-tech.org or Ricky Neville (210) 464-607

