The following is a press release from PoliTech:
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — PoliTech will host a panel forum to discuss the topic of Abortion in Texas. This is an important issue in which constructive discourse is crucial at this time. The group of 6 panelists includes representatives from special-interest groups and state legislators from across the political spectrum.
Panelists:
- Senator Charles Perry (R), Texas District 28
- Kathleen Brown (D), US District 13 Congressional Candidate -Delma Limones, AVOW Texas
- Mark Lee Dickson, Right to Life
- Amy O’Donnell, Texas Alliance for Life
- Dr Allison Gilbert, OB/GYN, Southwestern Women’s Center
Time & Venue:
- Thursday, September 8th @ 7:00 PM
- Mckenzie-Merket Alumni Center
- 2521 17th St Lubbock TX 79409
- EVENT OPEN TO PUBLIC AND ADMISSION IS FREE
- Event will be live-streamed on our YouTube channel & Facebook
RSVP on Facebook: www.facebook.com/politechusa
Visit our website: www.poli-tech.org
For inquiries contact Raul Cevallos at (972) 251-0283 info@poli-tech.org or Ricky Neville (210) 464-607
(Press release from PoliTech)