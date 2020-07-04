Pools open in Lubbock, pool-goers share experience

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Mae Simmons Pool and Montelango Pool opened Friday with new COVID-19 safety protocols and rules in place.

According to the Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department, pool managers and head guards are at the pools enforcing the new rules.

Alexia Sandoval, a 10-year-old attending the pool, said she and her sisters went to have a good time and try some new activities.

Katlen Davila, Sandoval’s sister, said they have not gone out much during the pandemic, but they thought the pool was a safe transition into some form of normalcy.

“I know there are things when they say, you know, chlorine’s in the water, you know, it prevents you from getting it or it kills the corona,” Davila said. “But right now, I’m not really too worried about it.”

Rosie Garza said she was in Lubbock from Utah and decided to take her grandchildren to the pool to have fun.

“The kids were really excited,” Garza said, “because they had me checking everywhere for pools that are open.”

Garza said she trusts the protocols in place at the pool to keep them safe and that she will do her part to keep her grandchildren safe too.

“I’m pretty sure and they’ll be cautious and only let so many people in at one time, and hopefully, it don’t get too crowded because then we might wind up leaving because we don’t want the kids or me to get sick or anything,” Garza said.

