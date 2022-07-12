LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student said he runs a successful business that spans several states doing something most people think of as a chore: dog poop scooping.

Brooks Lundgren, a student at the Rawls College of Business said the idea for Brooks Pet Clean-Up, LLC, came to him after browsing on a Facebook recommendations group.

Now, in 2022, the business has 28 locations in multiple states, with a plan to have at least 50 locations.

“[We] scoop all the way from California to Florida,” Lundgren said.

He said the business brings in up to $9,000 a month at its locations.

According to the business website, it also offers dog sitting, yard sanitizing and deodorizing and cat litter clean-out.