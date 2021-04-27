Pop-up clinics administer vaccines to students in Lubbock ISD

LUBBOCK, Texas — The pop-up clinics in Lubbock ISD high schools offer Pfizer for students 16-years-old and up and employees. Students have to provide a signed consent form before receiving the vaccine.

Students from Monterey High School were lined up for their shots.

“I feel pretty good about it, getting the vaccine shot,” a student said.

“I want to get it mainly because it’s going to make things a lot safer. It’s going to be a lot safer for my family because I have a grandma that I do not want to get sick, to be honest,” another student said.

The clinic was coordinated through Student Health Services. They said it is important that teenagers at least have the chance to get vaccinated.

“Every slot has been filled. Here of late, I’d say the last week or so, we’ve not filled up the slots for Thursday and Saturday. But I think it’s because we’re getting everyone who wants a vaccine vaccinated,” said Paulett Rozneck, Student Health Services coordinator.

The Lubbock Health Department worked with these schools to facilitate pop-up clinics and make the vaccine more accessible.

“We’re trying to reach people where they are to get that vaccine to them, and partnering with LISD is one of those ways to get a vaccine … So being able to give it to students and employees at the school site is really a great opportunity to increase access to vaccines in the community,” said Katherine Wells, director of Public Health, Lubbock.

Currently, Pfizer is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved by the FDA for this age group. Wells said it is the next step in reaching the end of the pandemic.

“To truly end this pandemic, we have to reach herd immunity, and that also means vaccinating our children just like we’re vaccinating our middle-aged individuals and our seniors. This is a safe and effective vaccine,” said Wells.