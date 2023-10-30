LUBBOCK, Texas — “Respected Comedian” Brian Regan will come to The Buddy Holly Hall on January 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release, Vanity Fair called Regan, “The funniest stand-up alive.” The Entertainment Weekly also expressed that he was “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.”

Regan has made many appearances such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Tickets for Comedian Brian Regan Live at The Buddy Holly will go on sale Friday November 3 at 10:00 a.m. (CT). Ticket prices will range from $34.50 to $49.50 and can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com.