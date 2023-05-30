LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Center announced on Tuesday it scheduled to host The Price is Right Live™ on November 10 at 7:30 p.m.

According to a press release, tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the public on June 2 at 10:00 a.m.(CT). The price will range from $30.75 to $75.75.

The Price is Right Live™ is an interactive stage show that allows eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic TV show, The Price is Right Live™.

Tickets can be purchased at buddyhollyhall.com, or calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849. They can also purchase in person at the venue box office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401.