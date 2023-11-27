LUBBOCK, Texas— A popular Lubbock mobile coffee shop announced in a social media post it will open its first store with a fashionable twist on Saturday, December 2.

Caffeination Station was first established by two best friends during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Caffeination Station owner, Meredith, said that it was because “they needed to get out of the house.”

The coffee trailer opened in Lubbock in 2022 and since then, the two young women have become successful business owners to a beloved coffee trailer that serves specialty drinks to the community.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do after I graduated college, so I dedicated [myself] to running the coffee trailer… and got insanely busy,” Meredith expressed.

She told EverythingLubbock.com that what catapulted the business was its Taylor Swift Eras Tour specialty menu.

(Courtesy from Meredith, Caffeination Station)

(Courtesy from Meredith, Caffeination Station)

After a successful year selling coffee from the trailer, Meredith says it has outgrown and Caffeination Station will finally have its very own store with a women’s boutique inside.

Caffeination Station and Torque Boutique will be Lubbock’s first concept of a “sip and shop,” said Meredith. “We wanted to bring a unique experience to our customers,” she added.

The coffee shop will have a drive-thru line as well as indoor seating for those who want to “sip and shop.”

While Caffeination Station focuses on its grand opening preparations, Meredith said the trailer will be temporarily closed.

On Sunday, it was posted on social media that the trailer “is officially closed (for now)” to prepare for the store’s grand opening.

Meredith told EverythingLubbock.com that she hopes to open a second location near Texas Tech University in the near future.

The Caffeination Station and Torque Fashion will be located at 5217 82nd Street, Suite 215. The grand opening will be from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Meredith also mentioned that the entire boutique will have a sale during its grand opening.