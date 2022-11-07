LUBBOCK, Texas — From “Frito Chili” mac and cheese to “Hot Cheeto” mac and cheese, if you’re a true Lubbock foodie, you’ve definitely heard of the Texas Mac Shack. Run by Texas Tech University students, the popular truck that serves more than 50 towns across the South Plains, has now been sidelined after an unfortunate accident.

In just eight months, the gourmet macaroni and cheese truck has won multiple awards, including “Best Food Truck in Lubbock” just a few weeks ago.

A few staff members were headed to an event last Thursday when just south of Silverton, every food truck owner’s worst nightmare happened.

“One of our employees ran off-road, and the wind out here in West Texas can be crazy, and when he tried to come back onto the road, he overcorrected, and the trailer just went completely over,” said Andrew Aleman, owner of the Texas Mac Shack.

Aleman said he was just grateful no one was hurt.

“Praise God the truck didn’t flip, and everybody was ok, but the trailer is completely totaled,” Aleman said. “As of right now, we have payroll, we have employees, we have everything that any other business does, and we’re just trying to find the best way to get back and serve the community.”

While they get all of that sorted out, Aleman is looking for a kitchen that Texas Mac Shack can set up shop in.

“We’re looking for the best route to just be able to make our food available to the public,” Aleman said. “We will be on DoorDash, UberEATS, or you can just order directly off our website if you want to come to pick it up.”

Aleman said the accident is a setback, but he looks forward to continuing to bring smiles to people’s faces with his adored dishes in the future.

“We’ve come this far already, and this can’t be the end of the Texas Mac Shack,” Aleman said. “We’re a family. It’s time for us to just get together, get organized and come back better than before.”

In the meantime, Aleman said the community can support them by visiting their other beloved food truck – The Spud Truck.

Texas Mac Shack will post updates on Facebook and Instagram on where it can be found for delivery and pick-up orders.

There is also a GoFundMe account that was set up for the food truck to support the staff during this difficult time.