LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, KLBK asked Facebook users what their favorite summer Sonic drink combination is. With over 250 responses, EverythingLubbock.com was able to pick out a few of the most popular drink combinations.

Although there were many different combinations, a lot of people enjoy real fruit in their drinks such as cherries, strawberries, lemons and limes. Real fruit paired with water, sprite or tea can make for a refreshing summer drink.

To spice up your drink, Sonic will put flavors in your drinks. Some popular combinations were water with strawberry, mango, peach and raspberries. Many comments suggested a Texas favorite, Dr Pepper, but add vanilla and cream. Vanilla is a popular flavor to add to not just Dr Pepper, but also Coke and rootbeer.

A popular comment is a Sonic classic, the ocean water, which is Sprite mixed with blue coconut flavor.

We even learned a new combination with a name, Cranilla. The cranilla is a combination of cranberry, vanilla and sprite.

And then of course, a fan favorite – the cherry limeade, but with a twist. Some like to mix their cherry limeade up and add sprite or cream or even replace cherry for cranberry.

Now, you have some new ideas for a summer drink order at Sonic. To see your nearest Sonic location, click here.