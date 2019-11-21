Porch pirates caught on camera stealing from West Lubbock home

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock woman’s packages were stolen from her front Monday morning, and the act was caught on her doorbell camera.

Julie Brannan said she ordered a purse for her friend for Christmas. It was delivered Monday morning by the United Service Postal Service and less than ten minutes later, two men arrived on her front porch and stole the packages.

“People come in to my area, to my home, and violate my safety and comfort,” said Brannen.

Brannen reported the crime to Lubbock Police and USPS, who both said they are still investigating the incident.

“At this point, I don’t care if I’m compensated or not, that doesn’t matter,” said Brannan. “I just want to feel safe in my neighborhood again.”