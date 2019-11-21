Breaking News
Pineda, described as “trigger man” in death of 16-year-old, arrested in Brownfield

Porch pirates caught on camera stealing from West Lubbock home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock woman’s packages were stolen from her front Monday morning, and the act was caught on her doorbell camera.

Julie Brannan said she ordered a purse for her friend for Christmas. It was delivered Monday morning by the United Service Postal Service and less than ten minutes later, two men arrived on her front porch and stole the packages.

“People come in to my area, to my home, and violate my safety and comfort,” said Brannen.

Brannen reported the crime to Lubbock Police and USPS, who both said they are still investigating the incident.

“At this point, I don’t care if I’m compensated or not, that doesn’t matter,” said Brannan. “I just want to feel safe in my neighborhood again.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar