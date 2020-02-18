Porch pirates swipe Valentine’s Day gifts twice over the weekend for one Lubbock mom

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two porch pirates stole Valentine’s Day gifts over the weekend, targeting one Lubbock woman’s home twice within three days. Both cases were caught on video surveillance.

“I was at a loss of words when I saw the woman just park her car, walk up as pretty as can be, and with her long fingernails take something that wasn’t her’s,” said Kathryn Colleran, porch pirate victim.

In the first video, a man wearing a ski mask can be seen running up to the front door and taking off with a package that was waiting on the porch. Just three days later, a woman smoking a cigarette left with a book that was meant for the victim’s daughter.

“It’s literally a book, I hope the thief has a great time reading it,” Colleran said. “My daughter had to show the book being stolen to her teacher, and luckily her teacher was very understanding about it.”

Colleran’s family said they were glad no one was home when their home was targeted b either intruders. Lubbock Police Department has two different detectives working on each case.