Porsche driver indicted again for deadly crash on Lubbock’s north side

LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury indicted Evan Charles Flacy, 25, of Lubbock for aggravated assault on Tuesday. Flacy was previously charged with criminally negligent homicide. Both charges were related to a deadly crash along Interstate 27 near Industrial Park Boulevard on December 16, 2019.

That crash took the life of Zatryx Boggus, according to previous court records. The new charge was for injuries Carolyne Travis suffered in the crash.

Interstate 27 near Industrial Park Boulevard (Nexstar/Staff)

Court records said Flacy was driving a Porsche and collided with a Buick.

An eyewitness told police that just before the crash Flacy’s Porsche passed his pickup truck at speeds “close to 100 miles per hour.” Police analysis of the crash estimated the speed to be 119 miles per hour.

Flacy told police he was driving about 80 miles per hour. Either way, the posted speed limit was 65.

The criminally negligent homicide was still pending as of Tuesday. Flacy was not listed in jail records as of Tuesday. He previously posted bond to get out of jail.