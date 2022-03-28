LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, three portable toilets were set on fire at a residential construction site on 13702 Avenue Q., around 10:30 p.m., according to an incident report.

The unknown suspect “…started a fire with intent to destroy or damage the building,” according to the report.

According to the report, a witness saw the portable toilet on fire behind the residence and called 911. While calling 911, the witness said that two more portable toilets produced flames from inside.

Lubbock Fire Rescue sent firefighters, who arrived minutes later, according to the police report.

The investigation of this case is ongoing.