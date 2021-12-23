Porta potty on fire near Citizens Tower leads to woman arrested, LPD report said

LUBBOCK, Texas– One woman was arrested after two Lubbock police reports said she set a porta potty on fire, well as destroyed City of Lubbock property, in Downtown Lubbock Sunday.

Just before 1:40 a.m., a Lubbock Police officer was in the area of the Citizens Tower parking garage, 1314 Avenue K, and saw a porta potty on fire, one report said.

Another on-scene officer saw a homeless woman, Sylvia Ann Euresti, 59, set the fire to the porta potty, another report said. She was also listed in jail records as Sylvia Raybuck.

According to the second report, the officer who witnessed the arson saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the south side of Citizens Tower and saw flower beds engulfed in flames.

Once Euresti was searched, the officer found a lighter in the left pocket of her pants, the report said.

According to a witness near the fire, Euresti was seen standing near the fire and “was wafting the flames in an attempt to prevent the fire from burning out or stopping.”

The witness also saw Euresti walking back and forth from the fire and kept getting close to the flames each time. Video taken by the witness corroborated what she saw, including Euresti placing hands nearly into the flames.

Euresti was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention for arson, according to the report. .

She remained in jail Thursday on a $10,000 bond.