LUBBOCK, Texas – The Portales Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Billy Bailey, an 85-year-old man.

Bailey was last seen on September 10 at 1:00 p.m. at University Baptist Church on West 15th Street in Portales, said PPD. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved multicolored western shirt with dark blue jeans and black boots. He was driving a 1997 Tan Ford Ranger with a New Mexico plate of DXL-815.

Bailey is 6 feet tall, weighing 155 pounds with brown eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his location, please call the Portales Police Department at (575) 356-4404 or dial 911, PPD said.