Porter’s employee in Seminole tests positive for COVID-19

SEMINOLE, Texas – Porter’s, an Andrews-based grocery store chain, announced Monday one of their employees had tested positive for the 2019 novel cornavirus (COVID-19).

The employee works at their store in Seminole.

According to a news release on the company’s Facebook page, the employee last worked at the store on April 5.

The employee left work early that day because they felt ill.

Porter’s said they were informed of the employee’s positive test result on Sunday, April 11

The company said they are working with and following the direction of the South Plains Health District in response to this result.

The grocery store chain has several locations across the Permian Basin, Trans-Pecos and Big Bend region.

