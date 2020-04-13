Porter’s employee in Seminole tests positive for COVID-19

Local News

by: EverythingLubbock.com Web Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

SEMINOLE, Texas – Porter’s, an Andrews-based grocery store chain, announced Monday one of their employees had tested positive for the 2019 novel cornavirus (COVID-19).

The employee works at their store in Seminole.

According to a news release on the company’s Facebook page, the employee last worked at the store on April 5.

The employee left work early that day because they felt ill.

Porter’s said they were informed of the employee’s positive test result on Sunday, April 11

The company said they are working with and following the direction of the South Plains Health District in response to this result.

The grocery store chain has several locations across the Permian Basin, Trans-Pecos and Big Bend region.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar