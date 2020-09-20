Portion of 132nd Street to close during construction starting Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

On Monday, September 28, Utility Contractors of America, Inc. will continue the construction of a major sanitary sewer line along 132nd Street from Chicago Avenue to Dover Avenue. 132nd Street will be closed to thru traffic until December 23, 2020.

This project will restrict access for traffic on 132nd Street from Chicago Avenue to Dover Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

