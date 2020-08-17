Portion of 19th Street to close during construction starting Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 7:00 a.m., Lone Star Dirt and Paving will begin the construction of drainage improvements at 19th Street and Ute Avenue. These improvements are associated with an ongoing pavement project. 19th Street, from Teak Avenue to Vanda Avenue, will be closed during construction.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the active construction work zone.

