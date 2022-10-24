LUBBOCK, Texas — A portion of Avenue X in Central Lubbock is scheduled to close for several weeks as pavement replacement continues in the North Overton area.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, Avenue X will close from the Marsha Sharp Freeway to Mac Davis Lane starting Wednesday, October 26.

The closure is scheduled for approximately six weeks. However, weather or construction delays could extend the closure timespan.

Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone, the City of Lubbock said.

Motorists are urged to find alternate routes in the area.