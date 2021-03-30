Portion of Avenue L at Mac Davis to close Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting Thursday, April 1, the City of Lubbock Streets Department will close southbound Avenue L, south of Mac Davis Lane to the north side of 9th Street, to complete a portion of the Downtown One-Way to Two-Way Street Conversion Project.

Southbound traffic on Avenue L from Marsha Sharp Freeway will be detoured east and west on Mac Davis Lane. In addition, a single lane northbound on Avenue K will be closed from 9th Street to Mac Davis Lane.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and eliminate distractions in work zones.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)