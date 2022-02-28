LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting Wednesday, March 2, Lone Star Dirt & Paving LTD., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on Frankford Avenue between 114th Street and 130th Street.

During this project, Frankford Avenue will be closed from 122nd Street to 130th Street.

Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes.

Pavement repairs will take approximately three weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

