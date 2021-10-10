Portion of Indiana Ave. intersection to close for roadway construction project on Monday, Oct. 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, October 11, 2021 at 7:00 a.m., West Texas Paving will continue roadway improvements on Indiana Avenue between 130th Street and 146th Street. The western portion of the intersection at 135th Street and Indiana Avenue will be temporary closed and may disrupt local traffic.

This closure will restrict access for traffic on 135th Street between Indiana and Memphis Avenues. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction, if possible, and to use extreme caution while driving in the construction zone.

