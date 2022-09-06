The following is a press release from TxDOT:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Starting today [Tuesday], the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will close a portion of Spur 331, at the railroad crossing located just north of FM 3020, to all traffic. The closure will allow the railroad company to install a new crossing. Traffic will be detoured around the area, but local southbound Spur 331 traffic will continue to have access to Olive Avenue.

The closure will also allow crews to safely mill and repave a portion of the roadway. Weather permitting, drivers can anticipate Spur 331, at the crossing, to be closed for two weeks.

The road work is part of a $1.5 million project to make improvements to the State Spur 331 and FM 3020 intersection in eastern Lubbock. Improvements include realigning the intersection to help prevent wrong-way traffic and providing additional spacing to accommodate the turning movements for large and commercial vehicles, placing new pavement and new concrete medians and barriers.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late-November 2022.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail, and public transportation across the state. Through collaboration and leadership, we deliver a safe, reliable, and integrated transportation system that enables the movement of people and goods. Find out more at TxDOT.gov. “Like” us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

(Press release from Texas Department of Transportation, Lubbock District)