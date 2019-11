LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is news release from the City of Lubbock:



On Wednesday, November 20th, 2019, 110th Street will be closed between Slide Road and Vinton Avenue to facilitate the installation of a new sanitary sewer line. The closure is expected to last one month. The recommended alternate access route is Vicksburg Avenue from 98th Street.

(Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

