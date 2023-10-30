LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock’s Interstate 27 at Municipal Drive and on-ramp north of Marsha Sharp Freeway are set to be impacted by traffic changes, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The northbound I-27 on-ramp north of Marsha Sharp Freeway near Mackenzie Park will be closed and drivers must use the on-ramp north of Municipal Drive to connect with I-27.

TxDOT said both north and southbound traffic will be affected starting on Monday, October 30.

The outside right-shoulder, right and middle lanes will also be closed. The inside left lanes will remain open.

Concrete barriers are expected to be set up the week of November 6. The barriers will allow crews to begin making pavement and bridge joint repairs.

The roadwork is expected to be completed in early 2024.