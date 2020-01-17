Portions of MSF to be closed for utility work

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. Starting Sunday night, January 19, Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) and its contractors will begin work to complete a utility line construction project crossing Marsha Sharp Freeway. Contractors for LP&L are upgrading electric line facilities to improve the long-term reliability of the City’s electrical infrastructure.

In order to safely complete the project, a portion of Marsha Sharp Freeway will be temporarily closed Sunday night (January 19) and Monday night (January 20) from 10:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. as crews work to construct lines crossing the freeway. If needed to complete the project, lanes on Marsha Sharp Freeway may also be closed from 10:00 p.m. – 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday night (January 21) and Wednesday night (January 22).

The portion of Marsha Sharp Freeway scheduled to be closed runs from Slide Road to West Loop 289. Traffic traveling westbound on Marsha Sharp Freeway will be directed to the access road from Slide Road to West Loop 289. Traffic traveling eastbound will be directed to the access road from West Loop 289 to the Marsha Sharp Freeway onramp between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue.

Crews will work to complete the necessary infrastructure work as quickly and safely as possible in order to reduce the duration of the road closure.

The City of Lubbock encourages citizens to use caution when traveling through work zones for the safety of the workers, other citizens, and yourself.

