Portions of Upland Avenue to close starting Monday, May 24

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Starting Monday, May 24, 2021, Garney Companies, Inc. will continue the construction of a water transmission main that will transport treated water from the pumping station at 7310 Milwaukee Avenue to a pumping station at 29th Drive and Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Travel along Upland Avenue, between 34th and 50th Streets, will be restricted during the construction. Citizens are encouraged to drive with caution and to avoid the area if possible. The closure is expected to last three weeks.

