LUBBOCK, Texas — The Buddy Holly Hall announced in a press release on Monday The Dance Gallery School of Dance Arts 42nd anniversary celebration with a major production ‘Portrait’ at The Buddy Holly Hall on June 3 and June 4.

The major production of ‘Portrait’ is a “celebration of the arts and artists who create them,” said the release.

Dancers will explore the art gallery from many famous artists and icons such as Van Gogh’s Starry Night, Marilyn Monroe, F. Scott Fitzgerald and more.

The dancers will“pay tribute to some of music’s greatest artists,” the release also said.

According to the release, it will be the third year The Dance Gallery hosts its major production at The Buddy Holly Hall.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on April 21 and will range from $16.00 to $33.00.

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting buddyhollyhall.com, calling (806)- 792-8339, and in person at the venue box at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401.

The performance will begin at 5:30 p.m. on June 3 and 2:30 p.m. on June 4.