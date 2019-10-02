Ports to Plains committee discusses I-27 expansion

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Ports to Plains Advisory Committee met for the first time Tuesday to discuss expanding Interstate 27 from Lubbock to Laredo.

The committee was created through Texas House Bill 1079 and requires local mayors and county judges to determine the feasibility and costs of a four-lane divided highway.

The Ports to Plains project is an effort to connect the North American continent. Lubbock happens to fall on the route that leads to the nation’s largest inland port.

“Right now, all those trucks, over 2 million a year on an annual basis, are driving straight up I-35 and it’s getting things to be extremely congested,” said John Osborne, Chair of the Ports to Plains Advisory Committee.

Osborne says the project is widely popular across the state.

“Cities, counties, economic development organizations have all said that one of their biggest priorities is the extension of I-27,” said Osborne.

Osborne knows that businesses benefit from major investments in highway infrastructure, using Bayer Crop Science as a prime example.

“People need to get their supplies by truck or they need to put their goods on trucks to get to maket and interstate travel is the much safest means of travel,” said Osborne.

The committee has until January 2021 to submit a four-lane highway plan to the state.