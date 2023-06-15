LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department announced it ruled the death of Gilbert Morado, 83, on Wednesday afternoon in the 5400 block of 39th Drive, as a homicide.

Isaac Morado, 28, was arrested and charged with murder.

LPD said Gilbert was found with a gunshot wound to his back when police arrived at 4:47. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to LPD.

During a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation, enough evidence was found to arrest Isaac for the shooting, the press release continued. Isaac was booked into Lubbock County Detention center without incident.