Possible road rage leads to gunshot victim at UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police were searching for a possible suspect after a police report said a road rage incident escalated to a possible shooting Friday.

Police responded to a call in reference to a gunshot victim at University Medical Center at approximately 2:20 a.m.

A police report said the victim was lying in a hospital bed with blood around his body.

The victim told police he was driving down 50th Street and the shooting might have been related to road rage.

According to the police report, the victim did not specify what led to the possible road rage. He told officers that as he was driving, he was shot but did not know who shot him or from where.

An emergency room doctor at UMC told police a bullet fell out of the victim’s pants while taking off his clothes.

At the time of the police report, a suspect had not been located or identified.