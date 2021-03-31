Post community remembers two young girls lost in fire, a day before one’s birthday

POST, Texas — A family in Post is mourning the loss of 15-year-old Rayven Soto and 12-year-old Avery Soto who lost their lives in a fire Tuesday, just one day before Rayven’s 16th birthday.

“Today would have been my eldest’s birthday” said mother, Amanda Soto. “This is a devastating tragedy for me and my family.”

The two girls left behind their mother, father and a 13-year-old sister. Their aunt Lisa Soto said Rayven and Avery were home alone when the trailer caught on fire around 4:40 p.m.

“The house was still on fire and so I got a phone call they were looking for the girls,” said Lisa. “Thirty minutes later I heard they were found.”

A tragedy for any family who are now living with just the memories of who these girls were and their inseperable bond.

“They were always together, and you could always find a smile on Ravens face,” said Lisa.

Their mother Amanda said the two were always “uplifting, real outgoing and happy.”

In honor of Rayven’s birthday and in remembrance of both teens, Post High School hosted a balloon release on Wednesday afternoon.

The family said they are grateful for the community’s support and ask anyone to help by donating any clothing, household items or monetary funds.