Post High School football in the fight for a state title

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Post High School football team will play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the 2A D1 state championship against Refugio.

On Tuesday, fans gathered at Post High School to celebrate the team before they leave for Arlington.

Post High School Principal Shelli Crow said this game has an extra special meaning to her because her son is on the team.

“What I’ve seen about our boys and the way they’ve approached this week is the same as they’ve done since day one,” Crow said. “They’re very humble and know that they’ve got a job to do.”

If you’d like to wish the team good luck before they hit the road, there is a sendoff at 7:45 on Wednesday morning at Post High School.