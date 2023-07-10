LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– A postal river was serious hurt following rollover crash north of Lubbock on Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the driver of the vehicle was traveling eastbound on County Road 5500 and Interstate Highway 27 when his pick up truck went off the side of the road and rolled into a barrow ditch. The rollover resulted in the truck catching fire. The driver was removed from the truck before the fire.

The driver was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries. DPS said the driver was “delivering mail on rural routes.