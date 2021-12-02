Potential suspect tied to 2 shootings, 1 which was deadly, LPD search warrant reveals

LUBBOCK, Texas– A search warrant ties one person to two separate shootings that occurred in August and September.

Although the search warrant revealed the name of a potential suspect, no arrests have been made. EverythingLubbock.com will wait to publish the name until charges have been announced or an arrest is made.

The Lubbock Police Department requested Facebook information for that person, including private messages sent beginning August 1, dates and times the account was created and all IP logs from August 1 to November 2 and much more, according to the warrant.

Just before 11:30 p.m, August 31, the suspect vehicle was observed on surveillance video parked at 1602 28th Street for several minutes prior to a shooting that occurred in a separate part of town, the warrant said.

Then, police responded to shots that were fired in the area of 46th Street and Slide Road. According to the warrant, occupants in one vehicle were shooting at occupants of another vehicle while driving westbound on 46th Street.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., September 1, police responded to a drive-by shooting at 1602 28th Street. Police obtained surveillance footage of a suspect vehicle driving westbound slowly on 28th Street from Avenue N, and then turned southbound on Avenue P as the shooting occurred, the warrant said.

The drive-by resulted in the death of Domingo Siri, according to police.

Police said there were no updates and were still investigating each incident Thursday.

