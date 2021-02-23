Potholes potentially in the forecast after fluctuating temperatures

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the weather in the Hub City fluctuates, potholes could be seen in the future.

Greg Dewbre, General Manager at Collision King Auto Repair, said most potholes gather where water collects, such as intersections and lower areas where people drive daily. He said drivers should be conscious and not underestimate small potholes.

“It doesn’t really have to be very deep to cause problems. It can throw the alignment out,” said Dewbre. “Just the sharp edges of that pothole that your tire might hit the sidewall, it can scrape it, can cause damage to the belts.”

Wood Franklin, Division Director of Public Works for the City of Lubbock, said the city tries to respond within 24 hours to make sure potholes are safe.

However, Franklin said if a car is damaged, the city might not be liable for the damage.

“[Pot holes] can cause damage to a car,” said Franklin. “Without getting into liability, the City of Lubbock is really not liable for those–unless it’s been reported to us, and it’s something that’s been ignored.”

Franklin said city employees such as firefighters, codes and police are always on the lookout for potholes. However, he said the city needs the public’s help in identifying them.

Franklin said residents can call 311 or download a new app called MyLBK to report potholes.

“We have a new app out right now the MyLBK app. They can go ahead, and if they see it, they can report it, and then literally the phone will record your GPS location,” said Franklin.

Franklin said residents could file a claim with the city on the city’s website.